China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • China to expand pork imports, release meat from reserves to boost supplies

  • China government bonds rally after regulator moves to restrict some bond investments

  • China makes small U.S. pork purchase before additional tariffs imposed

  • China hands out 2.4 bln yuan in food subsidies as price surges

    • Data:

    • POLL-China's factory activity seen contracting for 4th straight month

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • Huawei under probe by U.S. prosecutors over new allegations - WSJ

    • China's banks face earnings squeeze due to rate reform, downturn

    • INSIGHT-Hikvision, a surveillance powerhouse, walks U.S.-China tightrope

    • China's Zhejiang Satellite wins approval for $4 bln petchem plant to use U.S. ethane

    • PetroChina first-half profit rises 3.6% on higher oil, gas sales

    • China's ICBC, world's biggest bank, posts 4.7% rise in H1 profit

    • China'sCNOOC weathers volatile oil prices with 19% rise in first-half earnings

    Earnings/Performance

    • Bank Of Ningbo's H1 net profit up 20% y/y

    • CRRC Corp's H1 net profit up 16% y/y

    • Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine's H1 net profit up 26.3% y/y

    • Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial's H1 profit up 9.7% y/y

    • Huatai Securities' H1 net profit up 28.4% y/y

    • SAIC Motor's H1 net profit down 27.5% y/y

    • Weichai Power's H1 net profit up 20.37% y/y

    • Zijin Mining's H1 net profit down 26.6% y/y

    • Shandong Gold Mining's H1 net profit up 8.6% y/y

    • China Shipbuilding Industry's H1 net profit up 20.2% y/y

    • Shenzhen Goodix Technology's H1 net profit up 806.1% y/y

    • Haier Smart Home's H1 net profit up 7.6% y/y

    • Shanghai Pharmaceuticals' H1 net profit up 12.6% y/y

    • Zhejiang Chint Electrics' H1 net profit up 0.1% y/y

    • Mango Excellent Media's H1 net profit up 40.33% y/y

    • Zhejiang Supor's H1 net profit up 13.35% y/y

    • YUNDA's H1 net profit up 29.60% y/y

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Han's Laser Technology to sell 30% stake in AIC Fund

    • Seazen Holdings' unit to sell six projects for 3.3 bln yuan





