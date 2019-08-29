China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China to expand pork imports, release meat from reserves to boost supplies
China government bonds rally after regulator moves to restrict some bond investments
China makes small U.S. pork purchase before additional tariffs imposed
China hands out 2.4 bln yuan in food subsidies as price surges
Data:
Company moves:
In focus
Huawei under probe by U.S. prosecutors over new allegations - WSJ
China's banks face earnings squeeze due to rate reform, downturn
INSIGHT-Hikvision, a surveillance powerhouse, walks U.S.-China tightrope
China's Zhejiang Satellite wins approval for $4 bln petchem plant to use U.S. ethane
PetroChina first-half profit rises 3.6% on higher oil, gas sales
China's ICBC, world's biggest bank, posts 4.7% rise in H1 profit
China'sCNOOC weathers volatile oil prices with 19% rise in first-half earnings
Earnings/Performance
Bank Of Ningbo's H1 net profit up 20% y/y
CRRC Corp's H1 net profit up 16% y/y
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine's H1 net profit up 26.3% y/y
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial's H1 profit up 9.7% y/y
Huatai Securities' H1 net profit up 28.4% y/y
SAIC Motor's H1 net profit down 27.5% y/y
Weichai Power's H1 net profit up 20.37% y/y
Zijin Mining's H1 net profit down 26.6% y/y
Shandong Gold Mining's H1 net profit up 8.6% y/y
China Shipbuilding Industry's H1 net profit up 20.2% y/y
Shenzhen Goodix Technology's H1 net profit up 806.1% y/y
Haier Smart Home's H1 net profit up 7.6% y/y
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals' H1 net profit up 12.6% y/y
Zhejiang Chint Electrics' H1 net profit up 0.1% y/y
Mango Excellent Media's H1 net profit up 40.33% y/y
Zhejiang Supor's H1 net profit up 13.35% y/y
YUNDA's H1 net profit up 29.60% y/y
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)