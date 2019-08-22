Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • U.S., Chinese officials held productive trade call -White House adviser

  • China blames Canada for difficulties in relationship, demands Huawei exec be freed

  • Banks call for order in Hong Kong as jewellers warn of trade fair dud

  • China says hopes U.S. stops wrong tariff action, vows to retaliate if new levies imposed

  • China's c.bank to issue fintech development plan, curb risks

  • China considers testing no-go zones for gasoline vehicles -ministry

    • Data:

    • China local bond issuance hits $239 bln in Jan-July, over 78% of annual quota

    • China July industrial power consumption rises 1% y/y

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • China telcos weigh sharing 5G network to cut costs, potentially hurting Huawei

    • China Baosteel's H1 net profit plunges on high raw material prices

    • China's CITIC Securities reports biggest H1 profit growth in 3 years

    • China's Tianqi Lithium H1 net profit slumps, clinches LG Chem supply deal

    Earnings/Performance

    • Anhui Conch Cement's H1 net profit up 17.9% y/y

    • Guotai Junan Securities' H1 net profit up 25.2% y/y

    • Aier Eye Hospital's H1 net profit up 36.5%

    • HUAYU Automotive Systems' H1 net profit down 29.5% y/y

    • Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower's H1 net profit up 224.8% y/y

    • China Minmetals Rare Earth's H1 net profit down 28.83% y/y

    • China CSSC Holdings' H1 net profit down 78.3% y/y

    • Zhejiang Nhu's H1 net profit down 43.9% y/y

    • Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical's H1 net profit down 2.7% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Qingdao Port's ownership to change after stake transfer

    Regulation

    • Lingyi iTech Guangdong warned by regulator for violations

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Luzhou Laojiao to issue up to 2.5 billion yuan worth of 5-year bonds

    • NavInfo signs agreement on connected navigation services with Bmw China Automotive Trading





