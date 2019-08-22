China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
U.S., Chinese officials held productive trade call -White House adviser
China blames Canada for difficulties in relationship, demands Huawei exec be freed
Banks call for order in Hong Kong as jewellers warn of trade fair dud
China says hopes U.S. stops wrong tariff action, vows to retaliate if new levies imposed
China's c.bank to issue fintech development plan, curb risks
China considers testing no-go zones for gasoline vehicles -ministry
Data:
China local bond issuance hits $239 bln in Jan-July, over 78% of annual quota
China July industrial power consumption rises 1% y/y
Company moves:
In focus
China telcos weigh sharing 5G network to cut costs, potentially hurting Huawei
China Baosteel's H1 net profit plunges on high raw material prices
China's CITIC Securities reports biggest H1 profit growth in 3 years
China's Tianqi Lithium H1 net profit slumps, clinches LG Chem supply deal
Earnings/Performance
Anhui Conch Cement's H1 net profit up 17.9% y/y
Guotai Junan Securities' H1 net profit up 25.2% y/y
Aier Eye Hospital's H1 net profit up 36.5%
HUAYU Automotive Systems' H1 net profit down 29.5% y/y
Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower's H1 net profit up 224.8% y/y
China Minmetals Rare Earth's H1 net profit down 28.83% y/y
China CSSC Holdings' H1 net profit down 78.3% y/y
Zhejiang Nhu's H1 net profit down 43.9% y/y
Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical's H1 net profit down 2.7% y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
Regulation
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)