China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • Chinese soybean buyers shy away from Brazilian cargoes as prices jump -traders

  • U.S. confirms light soy, wheat, pork sales to China before latest tariff threats

  • China markets' ability to withstand shocks improving -regulator

  • Chinese bears see trade war worsening, flee to safe havens, derivatives

  • U.S. Senator Rubio urges Trump to bar exceptions to Huawei ban

  • INSIGHT-Smart home tech makes inroads into China's emerging elderly care market

    • Data:

    • China surprises with best export growth since March, but imports remain weak

    • China July soy imports hit nearly 1-year high on better crush margins

    • China's July crude oil imports rise as refiners ramp up output

    • China copper imports rebound, concentrate shipments hit record

    • POLL-China July new loans seen lower, more policy easing expected as trade woes build

    Company moves:

    Earnings/Performance

    • Qingdao Hisense Electric's H1 net profit down 81.5% y/y

    • Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology's H1 net profit up 48.1% y/y

    • Great Wall Motor's July vehicle sales up 11.1% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology's shareholder to unload up to 6% stake in the company

    Trading halt/resumption

    • Hunan Valin Steel's share trade to halt from Aug. 14, pending regulatory review of asset acquisition

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Red Star Macalline Group Corp announces disposal of unit for 572 million yuan





