China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
Chinese soybean buyers shy away from Brazilian cargoes as prices jump -traders
U.S. confirms light soy, wheat, pork sales to China before latest tariff threats
China markets' ability to withstand shocks improving -regulator
Chinese bears see trade war worsening, flee to safe havens, derivatives
U.S. Senator Rubio urges Trump to bar exceptions to Huawei ban
INSIGHT-Smart home tech makes inroads into China's emerging elderly care market
Data:
China surprises with best export growth since March, but imports remain weak
China July soy imports hit nearly 1-year high on better crush margins
China's July crude oil imports rise as refiners ramp up output
China copper imports rebound, concentrate shipments hit record
POLL-China July new loans seen lower, more policy easing expected as trade woes build
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
Qingdao Hisense Electric's H1 net profit down 81.5% y/y
Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology's H1 net profit up 48.1% y/y
Great Wall Motor's July vehicle sales up 11.1% y/y
