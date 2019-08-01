China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
EXPLAINER-Trump's China tariffs: Paid by U.S. importers, not by China
Trump's new tariffs may set stage for more Fed rate cuts
U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
Pompeo criticises China after meeting top diplomat in Bangkok
China sees intensive contact with U.S. this month ahead of Sept trade talks
U.S. confirms small soybean sale to private Chinese buyer
Chinese state agency to launch rocket for commercial use in August
Data:
China factory activity shrinks again in July, pressure eases slightly - Caixin PM
Hong Kong June retail sales slide, govt says protests dent business
China's outstanding MLF at 3.39 trln yuan at end-July - c.bank
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
Equity changes/IPOs
Ping An Insurance conducts share buyback of 57.6 mln a-shares as of July 31
Midea Group buys back 60.25 million shares in the company as of july 31
Muyuan Foods gets regulator's approval for share private placement
Regulation
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)