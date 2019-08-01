Quantcast

China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • EXPLAINER-Trump's China tariffs: Paid by U.S. importers, not by China

  • Trump's new tariffs may set stage for more Fed rate cuts

  • U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs

  • Pompeo criticises China after meeting top diplomat in Bangkok

  • China sees intensive contact with U.S. this month ahead of Sept trade talks

  • U.S. confirms small soybean sale to private Chinese buyer

  • Chinese state agency to launch rocket for commercial use in August

    • Data:

    • China factory activity shrinks again in July, pressure eases slightly - Caixin PM

    • Hong Kong June retail sales slide, govt says protests dent business

    • China's outstanding MLF at 3.39 trln yuan at end-July - c.bank

    Company moves:

    Earnings/Performance

    • Tianqi Lithium's prelim h1 net profit down 84.3% y/y

    • Shandong Linglong Tyre's H1 net profit up 38.5% y/y

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Ping An Insurance conducts share buyback of 57.6 mln a-shares as of July 31

    • Midea Group buys back 60.25 million shares in the company as of july 31

    • Muyuan Foods gets regulator's approval for share private placement

    Regulation

    • Regulator asks Han's Laser to enhance compliance, review Europe project

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Power Construction Corp Of China unit's consortium wins contract worth $969.3 mln in Tanzania





    This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


    More from Reuters

    Subscribe





      See Reuters News












      Research Brokers before you trade

      Want to trade FX?





      Upcoming Earnings

      Company Expected Report Date
      FGP Jun 10, 2019
      THO Jun 10, 2019
      HDS Jun 11, 2019
      HRB Jun 11, 2019
      CHS Jun 11, 2019
      AVGO Jun 13, 2019
      TUFN Jun 13, 2019
      CPST Jun 11, 2019

      Earnings Calendar