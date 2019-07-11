China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
China cuts 2019/20 corn use forecast by 2 mln T due to African swine fever
Trump says "China is letting us down" on buying from U.S. farmers
S&P Global rates China domestic issuer in first by foreign agency
U.S. charges ex-Illinois software engineer with taking stolen trade secrets to China
Data due:
Company moves:
In focus
-
Cargill quarterly profit dives 41% on trade tensions, U.S. floods
-
As Fed rate cut looms, HSBC , favours China shares over India
-
Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
Earnings/Performance
-
Suning.Com sees 6-Month net profit down 61.7%-65.0% Y/Y
-
Aier Eye Hospital sees H1 net profit up, unit to invest in investment management firm
Equity changes/IPOs