China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • China cuts 2019/20 corn use forecast by 2 mln T due to African swine fever

  • Trump says "China is letting us down" on buying from U.S. farmers

  • S&P Global rates China domestic issuer in first by foreign agency

  • U.S. charges ex-Illinois software engineer with taking stolen trade secrets to China

    • Data due:

    • June credit growth data. (The numbers are usually released between the 10th and 15th of every month)

    • June trade data

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • Cargill quarterly profit dives 41% on trade tensions, U.S. floods

    • As Fed rate cut looms, HSBC , favours China shares over India

    • Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings

    Earnings/Performance

    • Suning.Com sees 6-Month net profit down 61.7%-65.0% Y/Y

    • Aier Eye Hospital sees H1 net profit up, unit to invest in investment management firm

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Budweiser APAC guides pricing towards low end of range for up to $9.8 bln HK IPO -sources





