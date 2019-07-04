China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters
SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
U.S. asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit
Moody's affirms China's A1 ratings; maintains stable outlook
Britain denies supporting violent Hong Kong protests as China media slam 'Western ideologues'
China says African swine fever cases slowing; pig output returning
Hong Kong rates hit 2008 highs, HK$ rallies before jumbo InBev IPO
China aims to launch low-sulphur bunker fuel oil futures in 2019
Data:
Company moves:
In focus
-
China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota in self-driving push
-
Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role
Earnings/Performance
-
Tongwei sees 6-month net profit up 55%-65% on year
-
Lingyi iTech Guangdong expects to return to net profit in H1
-
SAIC Motor sold 2,937,296 vehicles in h1, down 16.6% y/y
-
Wens Foodstuff Group's hog sales, average selling price in june up on year
Equity changes/IPOs
-
Singapore's GIC Increases Holdings In China Vanke - HKEx Filing
-
New Hope Liuhe cuts a-share convertible bond issue size to 4.0 bln yuan
-
Tahoe Group's unit to issue offshore bonds, controlling shareholder's shares frozen by court
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
-
Visionox Technology's unit receives government subsidies of 398 million yuan
-
Wanhua Chemical'sHungary unit to halt production for maintenance
-
Zoomlion Heavy Industry to issue up to 1.0 bln yuan 5-year bonds