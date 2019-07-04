China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday

Quantcast

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

  • U.S. asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit

  • Moody's affirms China's A1 ratings; maintains stable outlook

  • Britain denies supporting violent Hong Kong protests as China media slam 'Western ideologues'

  • China says African swine fever cases slowing; pig output returning

  • Hong Kong rates hit 2008 highs, HK$ rallies before jumbo InBev IPO

  • China aims to launch low-sulphur bunker fuel oil futures in 2019

    • Data:

    • China's June new loans dip but regulator says lending demand met

    Company moves:

    In focus

    • China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota in self-driving push

    • Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from role

    Earnings/Performance

    • Tongwei sees 6-month net profit up 55%-65% on year

    • Lingyi iTech Guangdong expects to return to net profit in H1

    • SAIC Motor sold 2,937,296 vehicles in h1, down 16.6% y/y

    • Wens Foodstuff Group's hog sales, average selling price in june up on year

    Equity changes/IPOs

    • Singapore's GIC Increases Holdings In China Vanke - HKEx Filing

    • New Hope Liuhe cuts a-share convertible bond issue size to 4.0 bln yuan

    • Tahoe Group's unit to issue offshore bonds, controlling shareholder's shares frozen by court

    Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

    • Visionox Technology's unit receives government subsidies of 398 million yuan

    • Wanhua Chemical'sHungary unit to halt production for maintenance

    • Zoomlion Heavy Industry to issue up to 1.0 bln yuan 5-year bonds





