China stocks tread water as investors await clarity on trade, rate cut

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index was little changed in a relatively dull trade on Wednesday as investors continued to digest this week's economic data and awaited further clarity on Sino-U.S. trade negotiations and policy easing.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.05% at 2,936.04 points. Volumes were relatively light, with about 8.46 billion shares trading so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 43.3% of the market's 30-day moving average of 19.54 billion shares a day.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.15%, with its financial sector sub-index dipping 0.12%, the consumer staples sector climbing 0.59%, the real estate index gaining 0.62% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.12%.

** Reviving concerns over trade negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States still has a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with China, but could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so.

** The United States did not fully comply with a World Trade Organization ruling and could face Chinese sanctions if it does not remove certain tariffs that break WTO rules, the WTO's appeals judges said in a ruling on Tuesday.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.42% to 10,819.91, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.31% to 28,531.78.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.48% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.98%.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.28%, while Japan's Nikkei index lost 0.40%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8826 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 6.876.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Irico Display Devices Co Ltd , up 10.06%, followed by Zhengping Road & Bridge Construction Co Ltd , gaining 10.04% and Hunan New Wellful Co Ltd , up by 10.03%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co Ltd , down 8.53%, followed by Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co Ltd , losing 7.01% and Guangdong Songyang Recycle Resources Co Ltd , down by 5.85%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , up 2.86%, followed by China National Building Material Co Ltd , gaining 2.54% and Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd , up by 1.93%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd , which has fallen 3.07%, CNOOC Ltd , which has lost 2.1% and Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd , down by 1.7%.

** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 1.2% while the IT sector rose %. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd , up 4.05%, while the biggest loser was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd , which was down 3.07%.

