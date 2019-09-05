China stocks rally on stimulus hopes, trade talks; Hong Kong up

Reuters





SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China stocks rallied on Thursday, boosted by hopes Beijing will cut a key ratio to shore up the economy, while another round of talks between China and the U.S. in October aided sentiment.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.6% to 3,948.99 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.6% to 3,003.44.

** China will implement both broad and targeted cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks "in a timely manner," China's cabinet said in a meeting on Wednesday, an indication that a cut in the key ratio aimed at boosting lending could be imminent.

** Meanwhile, China and the United States agreed to hold high-level trade talks in early October in Washington, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday, amid fears that an escalating trade war could trigger a global economic recession.

** Many of China's analysts believe the negative impact on the A-share market from the Sino-U.S. trade war would marginally decrease with time, as Beijing rolls out more measures to boost economy at a time when A-shares' valuations are reasonable and more international money flows in as the country further opens up its capital markets.

** JPMorgan will add Chinese government bonds to its widely-tracked emerging market local currency bond index from February 2020 — a decision expected to suck billions into the world's third-largest bond market.

** Major index providers MSCI and FTSE Russell will announce further increased inclusion factors for the A-share market later this year.

** In Hong Kong, gains were subdued following a surge the previous session.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.4% to 26,624.25, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.4% to 10,431.31.

** Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she hopes the formal withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill and other measures will help solve the city's political crisis.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 2.23%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.1337 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 7.145.

** The largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index were Xishui Strong Year Co Ltd Inner Mongolia , up 10.06%, followed by Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co Ltd , gaining 10.02% and Fujian Apex Software Co Ltd , up by 10.01%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co Ltd , down 5.05%, followed by FUREN Group Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , losing 5.01%, and Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co Ltd , down by 3.3%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Haitong Securities Co Ltd , up 6.43%, followed by CITIC Securities Co Ltd , gaining 4.99% and Huatai Securities Co Ltd , up by 4.97%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Guangdong Investment Ltd , down 1.11%, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd , which has lost 0.8% and China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd , which declined by 0.8%.

** As of 04:16 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.31% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

