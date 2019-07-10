Quantcast

China stocks little changed as investors shrug off trade talk resumption

By Reuters

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - China stocks traded little changed on Wednesday morning as investors shrugged off news that Beijing and Washington resumed trade talks, while a flood of initial public offerings targeting Shanghai's new tech board drew attention, diverting funds from the rest of the market.

** The CSI300 index rose 0.1%, to 3,797.85, by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 2,927.68.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.3%, to 28,205.41, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5%, to 10,701.68.

** "We don't expect a rapid resolution to trade tensions, rather we expect an extended period of confrontation between the US and China - and that means markets will continue to be volatile," Bin Shi, head of China equities, UBS Asset Management, wrote.

** Meanwhile, nine Chinese companies, among the first to float on China's red-hot Nasdaq-style tech board, are taking subscriptions from investors on Wednesday, diverting funds from the rest of the market.

** The busy week of IPOs comes after an official announcement that the first batch of 25 companies will start trading on Shanghai's tech-heavy STAR Market on July 22. This week alone, 21 of them are taking subscriptions from investors.

** China's financial sector sub-index was higher by 0.06%, the consumer staples sector rose 0.65%, the real estate index fell 0.12% and the healthcare sub-index gained 0.84%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.48% to 10,701.68, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.32% at 28,205.41.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was flat.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.04%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8856 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.888.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Jiangsu Chengxing Phosph-Chemical Co Ltd , up 10.12%, followed by Fujian Start Group Co Ltd , gaining 10.04%, and Shanghai Wondertek Software Co Ltd , up by 10.03%.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Fujian Longxi Bearing Group Co Ltd , down 10%, followed by Harbin High-Tech Group Co Ltd , losing 9.79%, and Zhejiang Xinneng Photovoltaic Technology Co Ltd , down by 6.97%.

