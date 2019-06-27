China stocks gain on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade truce

Reuters





SHANGHAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rebounded on Thursday on hopes that Washington and Beijing could be closer to a truce in their trade war, ahead of a meeting between both the countries this weekend.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.89% at 3,002.72 points, following two days of losses.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 1.27%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 1.52%, the consumer staples sector up 1.67%, the real estate index rose 0.82% and the healthcare sub-index gained 1%.

** Supporting hopes for a trade war resolution, the South China Morning Post reported that the United States and China had agreed to a tentative truce ahead of the meeting between Xi and Trump.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.31% at 10,906.74, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.13% at 28,542.23.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.17% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index climbed 1.29%.

** Shares of Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd climbed as much as 2.2% to a record high before finishing the morning session up 1.86%. Investors expect consumer firms to benefit from Beijing's measures to promote domestic consumption amid the trade war. An index tracking consumer staples firms was 1.67% higher.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.73%, while Japan's Nikkei index gained 0.92%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8782 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.8803.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Cashway Technology Co Ltd , up 10.04%, followed by Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd , gaining 10.03% and Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co Ltd , up by 10.02%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were China Sports Industry Group Co Ltd , down 10.02%, followed by First Tractor Co Ltd , which lost 10.02% and Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd , which slipped 9.99%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 19.34%, while China's H-share index is up 6.3%. Shanghai stocks climbed 2.68% so far this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were CITIC Securities Co Ltd , up 4.29%, followed by Huatai Securities Co Ltd , gaining 3.59% and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , up by 3.44%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Gas Holdings Ltd , which fell 0.84%, and Guangdong Investment Ltd , which lost 0.1%. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.4%, while the IT sector climbed 1.6%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd , up 3.87%, while the biggest loser was Link Real Estate Investment Trust , which dipped 0.72%.

China stock market graphics suite