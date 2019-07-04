Quantcast

China stocks fall as consumer firms weigh; Hong Kong slips

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday, as top consumer firms weighed, even as investors waited for developments around Sino-U.S. trade talks.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.5%, to 3,875.54 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%, to 3,007.21 points.

** Consumer firm China International Travel Service Corp Ltd slumped 6.1% by lunchbreak, while the CSI300 consumer staples index dropped 1.3%.

** Caution remained as market participants kept an eye on the progress of Sino-U.S. trade talks.

** Top representatives from the United States and China are arranging to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies, Trump administration officials said on Wednesday.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1%, to 28,824.20 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1%, to 10,913.88 points.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.32%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8708 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.8815.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Solareast Holdings Co Ltd , up 10.1%, followed by Hualing Xingma Automobile Group Co Ltd , gaining 10.06% and Harbin High-Tech Group Co Ltd , up by 10%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Seazen Holdings Co Ltd , down 10%, followed by TKD Science and Technology Co Ltd , losing 8.68% and Panda Financial Holding Corp Ltd , down by 6.97%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were ENN Energy Holdings Ltd , up 5.4%, followed by China Gas Holdings Ltd , gaining 4.71% and China Resources Land Ltd , up by 2.84%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd , which fell 2.73%, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , which lost 1.4% and China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd , down by 1.3%.

** As of 04:16 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.91% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

China stock market graphics suite





This article appears in: Politics , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar