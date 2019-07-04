China stocks fall as consumer firms weigh; Hong Kong slips

Reuters





SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday, as top consumer firms weighed, even as investors waited for developments around Sino-U.S. trade talks.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.5%, to 3,875.54 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%, to 3,007.21 points.

** Consumer firm China International Travel Service Corp Ltd slumped 6.1% by lunchbreak, while the CSI300 consumer staples index dropped 1.3%.

** Caution remained as market participants kept an eye on the progress of Sino-U.S. trade talks.

** Top representatives from the United States and China are arranging to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies, Trump administration officials said on Wednesday.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1%, to 28,824.20 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1%, to 10,913.88 points.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.32%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8708 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.8815.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Solareast Holdings Co Ltd , up 10.1%, followed by Hualing Xingma Automobile Group Co Ltd , gaining 10.06% and Harbin High-Tech Group Co Ltd , up by 10%.

** The largest percentage losers on the Shanghai index were Seazen Holdings Co Ltd , down 10%, followed by TKD Science and Technology Co Ltd , losing 8.68% and Panda Financial Holding Corp Ltd , down by 6.97%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were ENN Energy Holdings Ltd , up 5.4%, followed by China Gas Holdings Ltd , gaining 4.71% and China Resources Land Ltd , up by 2.84%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were New China Life Insurance Co Ltd , which fell 2.73%, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , which lost 1.4% and China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd , down by 1.3%.

** As of 04:16 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.91% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

China stock market graphics suite