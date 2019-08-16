China stocks end week higher, bolstered by consumer gains

Reuters





SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Friday to end the week higher, aided by gains for consumer firms, as Beijing moves to boost consumption further to tackle slowing economic growth.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5%, to 3,710.54, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3% to 2,823.82.

** For the week, CSI300 was up 2.1%, while SSEC gained 1.8%.

** Leading a rise in the market, the CSI300 consumer staples index rose 1.3% on Friday.

** The strong gains also followed a raft of solid earnings reports by leading brands, including Tsingtao Brewery , and Foshan Haitian Flavouring .

** However, analysts expressed caution given various uncertainties at this moment.

** The A-share market could continue to be range-bound until any signs of strong positive signals, amid global recession fears and lingering Sino-U.S. trade tensions, Shanxi Securities said in a report.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were holding "productive" trade talks and expected them to meet in September despite U.S. tariffs on over $125 billion worth of Chinese imports taking effect Sept. 1.

** Nonetheless, China on Thursday vowed to counter the latest U.S. tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods but called on the United States to meet it halfway on a potential trade deal.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.38%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.06%.

** At 07:15 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.045 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 7.0333.

** The biggest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were DuZhe Publishing & Media Co Ltd up 10.06%, followed by ZheJiang JiHua Group Co Ltd gaining 10.05% and HPGC Renmintongtai Pharmaceutical Corp up by 10.03%.

** The biggest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Junhe Pumps Holding Co Ltd down 10.02%, followed by Grace Fabric Technology Co Ltd losing 7.94% and Olympic Circuit Technology Co Ltd down by 5.34%.

** As of 07:16 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.67% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.