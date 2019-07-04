China stocks end lower as consumer shares drag

Reuters





SHANGHAI, July 4 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Thursday weighed down by a slump in top consumer shares, even as investors awaited developments around Sino-U.S. trade talks.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 3,873.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,005.25.

** Consumer firms China International Travel Service Corp Ltd slumped 5.5%, while Guangdong Haid Group Co Ltd dived 6.4%. The CSI300 consumer staples index ended down 1.3%.

** Caution remained as market participants kept an eye on the progress of Sino-U.S. trade talks.

** Top representatives from the United States and China are arranging to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies, Trump administration officials said on Wednesday.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.3%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.3%.

** At 07:17 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8737 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% firmer than the previous close of 6.8815.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Solareast Holdings Co Ltd , up 10.1%, followed by Hualing Xingma Automobile Group Co Ltd , gaining 10.06% and Zhejiang Tuna Environmental Science & Technology Co Ltd , up by 10.02%.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Shandong Huifa Foodstuff Co Ltd down 10.04%, followed by Seazen Holdings Co Ltd losing 10% and TKD Science and Technology Co Ltd down by 9.83%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 20.5% and the CSI300 has risen 28.6%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 7.9%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.89% this month.

** As of 07:18 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.91% to Hong Kong-listed H-shares.