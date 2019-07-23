China stocks end higher as IT, infrastructure firms lend support

Reuters





SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in infrastructure and IT firms, even as the newly launched Nasdaq-style STAR Market continued to attract attention.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2%, to 3,789.91, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.5%, at 2,899.94.

** Companies on China's new Nasdaq-style bourse retreated on Tuesday, shedding some of the massive gains made on their volatile debut in the previous session, although all remained well above their listing prices.

** The CSI IT index and the CSI300 infrastructure index climbed 1.9% and 0.9%, respectively, offsetting losses for real estate and food & beverage firms , which shed 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.13%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.95%.

** At 07:18 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8827 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.8817.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Anhui Liuguo Chemical Co Ltd , up 10.11%, followed by Shanghai Huitong Energy Co Ltd , gaining 10.05%, and Ningbo Tianlong Electronics Co Ltd , up by 10.03%.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd , down 10.13%, followed by Seazen Holdings Co Ltd , losing 10%, and Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co Ltd , down by 10%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 16.3% and the CSI300 has risen 25.9%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 6.8%. Shanghai stocks have declined 2.65% this month.

** About 12.93 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 67.2% of the market's 30-day moving average of 19.26 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 18.07 billion.

** As of 07:19 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.47% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.