UPDATE 2-China stimulus plan lifts FTSE 100; G4S boosts mid-caps



* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* China stimulus buoys sentiment

* U.S. jobs data reinforces Fed rate cut bets

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Sept 6 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as a newstimulus plan from China helped support sentiment after U.S.jobs data disappointed and housebuilder Berkeley gained afterpointing to robust conditions in key British markets despiteBrexit uncertainties.

The main index .FTSE edged 0.2% higher, tracking globalstock markets that welcomed China's move to slash the amount ofcash that banks must hold as reserves, which will provide moreliquidity to support its economy.

The mid-caps .FTMC advanced 0.3%, helped by a 6.5% jump inG4S GFS.L , the world's largest private security firm, afterSky News reported U.S. security company Brinks BCO.N wasmulling a takeover of G4S' cash solutions unit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2Y0

China's stimulus plan helped boost blue-chip mining stockssuch as GlencoreGLEN.L and BHP BHPB.L . Packaging firmSmurfit Kappa SKG.L rose 3.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 asits latest bond offering incited demand from yield-starvedinvestors. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T3K6

"(Smurfit's) bond offering, at relatively advantageous ratesas fixed-income yields trend lower, will provide it with muchcheaper financing," Cityindex analyst Ken Odeluga said.

Homebuilder Berkeley BKGH.L rose 2.8% after pointing torobust market conditions in London and southeast England. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V1HR

The much-anticipated and traditionally influential U.S.non-farm payrolls numbers showed slower-than-expected growth inAugust, pointing to an economy slowing against the backdrop ofPresident Donald Trump's trade war with China.

"The employment report pretty much cements only a25-basis-point rate cut for the U.S. Federal Reserve at theSept. 18 meeting," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst atOanda.

The main index's gains were kept in check by oilheavyweights BP BP.L and Shell RDSa.L , which tracked a fallin crude prices, and utilities that slipped on the prospect ofrenationalisation if a Labour government took power in Britain.

Shares of SSE SSE.L , CentricaCNA.L and Severn Trent SVT.L shed roughly 2%. A snap election remains a possibilityas lawmakers prepare for a showdown over delaying Brexit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25X1NU

"While no-deal Brexit risks have been abated, thenationalisation risks remain firmly in place," Moya said.

United UtilitiesUU.L lost 2.9% as a rating and pricetarget downgrade from RBC also weighed on the stock. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi, additionalreporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by BernardOrr and Dale Hudson) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

