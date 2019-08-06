Quantcast

China state banks seen mopping up dollars through yuan forwards

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's state banks have been active in the onshore yuan forwards market this week, using swaps to reduce the supply of dollars, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said banks had conducted significant amounts of buy-sell swaps in the onshore market on Tuesday. Buy-sell swaps help to reduce the supply of dollars that the market can access to short-sell the yuan.

"Yesterday big banks were all selling one-year onshore forward swaps, then in the afternoon the spot dollar-yuan fell 100 pips," said the trader.





This article appears in: Stocks , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar