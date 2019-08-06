China state banks seen mopping up dollars through yuan forwards

Reuters





SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's state banks have been active in the onshore yuan forwards market this week, using swaps to reduce the supply of dollars, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said banks had conducted significant amounts of buy-sell swaps in the onshore market on Tuesday. Buy-sell swaps help to reduce the supply of dollars that the market can access to short-sell the yuan.

"Yesterday big banks were all selling one-year onshore forward swaps, then in the afternoon the spot dollar-yuan fell 100 pips," said the trader.