China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

China Southern Airlines Company Limited ( ZNH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.307 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ZNH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -54.79% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZNH was $33.59, representing a -35.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.34 and a 31.98% increase over the 52 week low of $25.45.

ZNH is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ). ZNH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports ZNH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 109%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZNH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.