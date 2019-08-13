China solar can compete without subsidy in 334 cities

Reuters





SHANGHAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Solar power plants in hundreds of Chinese cities can now generate electricity at prices lower than those on the grid, which means they are able to compete subsidy-free with other energy sources, according to a new study.

With manufacturing costs falling rapidly, China is trying to wind down the amount of subsidies it offers to its renewable power producers in order to achieve "grid price parity" with conventional power suppliers.

It has already announced that a special surcharge paid to onshore wind power projects for each kilowatt-hour they supply to the grid will be cancelled by 2021.

The study showed all the 344 cities could achieve subsidy-free solar prices that were lower than those supplied by the grid. Solar producers in 22% of the cities surveyed could even compete with benchmark desulphurised coal electricity prices.

China has sought to restrain the number of new solar projects and give priority to plants that can operate without government support, after a surge in new capacity created a subsidy payment backlog of more than 100 billion yuan ($14.23 billion).

It has also been drawing up more guidelines to ensure renewable energy producers have full access to local markets and encourage grid firms to maximise power purchases from wind and solar plants.

A study published by the China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute last month said China was expected to achieve full "grid price parity" for solar and wind by next year.

It said China's total renewable energy capacity reached 729 gigawatts by the end of last year, up 11.7% on the year and amounting to around 38% of the national total power generation capacity.

($1 = 7.0263 yuan)