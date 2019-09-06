China slashes banks' reserve ratios to boost lending as economy slows

Reuters





BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the third time this year, releasing a total of 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity to shore up the slowing economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points (bps) for all banks, with an additional cut of 100 bps for some qualified banks.

The PBOC has now cut RRR seven times since early 2018.

Despite a slew of support measures and policy easing since last year, China's economy is still struggling to get back on firm footing. July's data showed growth stumbled more sharply than expected as the intensifying trade war with the United States took a heavier toll on businesses and consumers.

($1 = 7.1230 Chinese yuan renminbi)