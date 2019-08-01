China shares drop on dovish Fed comments; STAR board climbs

Reuters





SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Thursday, tracking losses in other Asian markets, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish comments dampened long-term outlook for a rate cut and latest Sino-U.S. trade talks ended with little sign of progress.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8% to 3,803.47, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.8% at 2,908.77.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday, but the head of the U.S. central bank said the move might not be the start of a lengthy campaign to shore up the economy against risks, including global weakness.

** The world's second largest economy remains under pressure amid ongoing trade tensions.

** Pressure on China's factories eased a little in July, thanks to growth-boosting steps from the government, but overall manufacturing activity remained in contraction as a trade war with the United States dented export orders, a private survey showed on Thursday.

** The readings were largely in line with an official gauge that showed factory activity last month shrank at a slower-than-expected pace.

** U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended a brief round of trade talks on Wednesday with little sign of progress and agreed to meet again in September, prolonging an uneasy truce in a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.

** Bucking the broad trend, stocks rallied across the board on the newly-launched STAR Market, as investors hailed Beijing's latest tech push amid tech war.

** All of the 25 listed firms posted gains, led by Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools and Suzhou Harmontronics Automation both surging the maximum allowed 20% to record highs.

** Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, which plans to list on China's red-hot new tech board, said its newly issued shares were almost 3,000-times oversubscribed among retail investors, despite an eye-popping offer pricing of 468-times earnings.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.83%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.09%.

** At 0714 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8991 per U.S. dollar, 0.22% weaker than the previous close of 6.884.

** About 14.24 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 80.6% of the market's 30-day moving average of 17.67 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 14.11 billion.

** As of 0715 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.89% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.