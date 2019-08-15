Quantcast

China shares bounce back as tech stocks gain

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China shares reversed course to end higher on Thursday, led by technology stocks, as Beijing pushed to seek technological independence amid a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 3,694.00, while the Shanghai Composite Index and added 0.3% to 2,815.80.

** Major indexes opened sharply lower, following an overnight selloff on the Wall Street, after the U.S. Treasury yield curve temporarily inverted for the first time in 12 years.

** Major indexes tracking IT and telecoms firms gained 2.0% and 1.6%, respectively.

** The U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion bodes well for China's core assets, as China has relatively ample room for interest rates operations, strong domestic production and consumption, as well as independent markets and policies, even as Beijing further accelerates reform and opening up, Bohai Securities wrote in report.

** There are chances that China's bond and stock markets could turn bullish with the help of domestic and foreign capital, the brokerage added.

** Real estate firms also provided some support, after data showed modest gain in the country's new home prices.

** The CSI300 real estate index closed up 0.2%, reversing an up to 2.6% intraday loss when the market opened on Thursday.

** China's new home prices rose in July as the property sector held up as one of the few bright spots in the slowing economy, although easing momentum in some markets took immediate pressure off regulators to unleash major new curbs to deter speculation.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.63%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.21%.

** At 0714 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0246 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 7.025.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were HPGC Renmintongtai Pharmaceutical Corp , up 10.08%, followed by Shanghai Tongda Venture Capital Co Ltd , gaining 10.03% and Veken Technology Co Ltd , up by 10.02%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd down 5.38%, followed by Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd losing 5.13% and Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd down by 4.96%.

** As of 0715 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.34% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.





This article appears in: Market News Headlines


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar