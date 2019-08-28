Quantcast

China sets yuan midpoint much firmer-than-expected for 3rd straight day

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint marginally to a fresh 11-1/2-year low on Thursday, but at a much firmer level than traders had expected.

It is the third straight day that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has fixed its yuan guidance rate higher than market expectations, a sign investors have read as an official attempt to steady the declines.

The PBOC set the midpoint rate at 7.0858 per dollar prior to market open, 23 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.0835 and the weakest since March 18, 2008.

China's onshore spot yuan eased for a 10th session on Wednesday, the longest losing streak since December 2015, despite the central bank setting a firmer-than-expected midpoint to help stabilise the currency. CNY/





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar