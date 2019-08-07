Quantcast

China sets yuan mid-point below key 7/dlr for first time since 2008

By Reuters

Reuters


SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's central bank on Thursday set its official yuan midpoint below the key seven to the dollar threshold for the first time since global financial crisis.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0039 per dollar prior to market open, 43 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9996, and was the weakest since April 21, 2008.

Broad weakness in the official guidance rate came after losses in the spot yuan a day earlier, as the local unit continued to be weighed by an escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions. However, state bank transactions in the swap market this week have helped slow the decline. CNY/





