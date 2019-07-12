China says U.S. should "not play with fire" on Taiwan

Reuters





By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, July 12 (Reuters) - China's top diplomat Wang Yi warned the United States on Friday that it should "not play with fire" on the question of Taiwan, expressing anger about a planned U.S. arms sale.

During a visit to Hungary, Wang said that no foreign force could stop the reunification of China and no foreign force should try to intervene.

China claims self-ruled and democratic Taiwan as its own and views it as a wayward province.

"We urge the U.S. to fully recognise the gravity of the Taiwan question ... (and) not to play with fire on the question of Taiwan," Wang told a news conference via an interpreter.