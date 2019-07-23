Quantcast

China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese firm over Iran oil

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on a Chinese energy firm accused of violating curbs on Iran's oil sector levied over Tehran's nuclear programme, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The United States sanctioned the company, Zhuhai Zhenrong Co Ltd, because it "knowingly engaged in a significant transaction for the purchase or acquisition of crude oil from Iran", U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday.

"We urge the U.S. to correct this wrongdoing and stop its illegal sanctions on companies and individuals," she told reporters at a daily briefing.

"The U.S. has neglected the legitimate rights of all countries and randomly applies sanctions, this is in violation of international law," Hua added.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar