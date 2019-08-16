China says pig herd shrinks by 32% in July amid swine fever outbreak

Reuters





BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's pig herd shrank by 32.2% in July from the same month a year ago, its agriculture ministry said on Thursday, as African swine fever continues to spread through the country.

The ministry also said the number of sows declined by 31.9% in July, a year after the nation reported its first outbreak of the disease, which is fatal to pigs but does not harm people.

Swine fever has hit the world's top pork-producing nation hard, roiling its vast agribusiness sector and reshaping the global meat trade.

Industry estimates suggest the herd may have contracted much more, however, with some putting the decline at 50%.

The growing shortfall in pigs has pushed China's live hog prices above the 2016 record, with the national average at 23.49 yuan($3.34) per kg this week. Analysts also expect pork prices to surpass record levels in coming months.

($1 = 7.0408 Chinese yuan renminbi)