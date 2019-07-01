Quantcast

China says only small number of firms moving supply chains out of the country

By Reuters

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Only a small number of companies are moving supply chains out of China, a commerce ministry official said on Tuesday, amid signs that some firms are shifting production to other countries as the U.S-China trade war drags on.

The problem shouldn't be overstated, Chu Shijia, a department director at the ministry, said at a media briefing.

In recent years, some Chinese manufacturers had already started to relocate capacity to countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia, due to high operating costs at home. The Sino-U.S. dispute is now pushing more to follow suit, especially makers of low-tech and low-value goods.





