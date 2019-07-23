Quantcast

China says it strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese firm over Iran oil

By Reuters

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on a Chinese energy firm for allegedly violating restrictions imposed on Iran's oil sector.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a news briefing, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had sanctioned Chinese energy company Zhuhai Zhenrong Co Ltd because it "knowingly engaged in a significant transaction for the purchase or acquisition of crude oil from Iran".

