China says India move on Kashmir violates its territorial sovereignty

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it opposed India's decision to revoke the special status of Kashmir, a disputed region sandwiched among India, Pakistan and China, because it undermined China's territorial sovereignty.

In a move to tighten its grip on the Himalayan region, India dropped a constitutional provision that allowed the country's only Muslim-majority region to make its own laws.

"India's action is unacceptable and would not have any legal effect," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement on the ministry's website.

The disputed region is divided between India, which rules the populous Kashmir Valley and the Hindu-dominated region around Jammu city, Pakistan, which controls a wedge of territory in the west, and China, which holds a thinly populated high-altitude area in the north.





