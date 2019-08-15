Quantcast

China says has to take countermeasures to latest U.S. tariffs

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China has to take necessary countermeasures to the latest U.S. tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also said the U.S. tariffs violate a consensus reached by the leaders of two countries and get off the right track of resolving disputes via negotiation.

In a separate statement, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, "We hope the U.S. will meet China halfway, and implement the consensus of the two heads of the two countries in Osaka."

The United States said early this month it would slap duties from Sept. 1 on $300 billion of Chinese goods, which would effectively cover all of China's exports to the United States.

But President Donald Trump backed off part of the plan on Tuesday, delaying duties on items such as cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods, in the hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales. Tariffs will still apply to those products from mid-December.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Taxes


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar