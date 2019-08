Shutterstock photo





BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China has to take necessary counter-measures to the latest U.S. tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, the finance ministy said on Thursday.

The ministry also said the U.S. tariffs violate a consensus reached by leaders of two countries and get off the right track of resolving disputes via negotiation.

The United States said early this month it would slap duties on $300 billion of Chinese goods from Sept. 1, which would effectively cover all of China's exports to the United States.