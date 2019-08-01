Quantcast

China says discussed with U.S. in Shanghai why earlier trade talks broke down

Reuters


BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that Chinese and U.S. negotiators discussed topics including why previous trade talks broke down and principles for future talks during a meeting in Shanghai this week.

China and the United States can find a solution to trade issues if both sides' concerns are taken into consideration, Gao Feng, spokesman with the Ministry of Commerce, told a news briefing responding to a question on when the countries' protracted trade war will end.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended a brief round of trade talks on Wednesday with little sign of progress and agreed to meet again in September. It was their first in-person talks since a G20 truce in June as both sides try to find a way out of the year-long dispute.





