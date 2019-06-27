Quantcast

China says Canadian navy ships sailed through Taiwan strait

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - China'sDefence Ministry said on Thursday that Canadian navy ships sailed through the Strait of Taiwan, which separates self-ruled Taiwan from China.

The ships sailed through the strait on June 18 in a "freedom of navigation" operation, according to Canada's Globe and Mail, the first such journey since tensions escalated between Canada and China after Canadian authorities arrested a Huawei executive.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - China'sDefence Ministry said on Thursday that Canadian navy ships sailed through the Strait of Taiwan, which separates self-ruled Taiwan from China.

The ships sailed through the strait on June 18 in a "freedom of navigation" operation, according to Canada's Globe and Mail, the first such journey since tensions escalated between Canada and China after Canadian authorities arrested a Huawei executive.





This article appears in: World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar