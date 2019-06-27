China says Canadian navy ships sailed through Taiwan strait

Shutterstock photo





BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - China'sDefence Ministry said on Thursday that Canadian navy ships sailed through the Strait of Taiwan, which separates self-ruled Taiwan from China.

The ships sailed through the strait on June 18 in a "freedom of navigation" operation, according to Canada's Globe and Mail, the first such journey since tensions escalated between Canada and China after Canadian authorities arrested a Huawei executive.

