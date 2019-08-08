Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-China respite spurs strong bounce in European shares



* Chinese export and imports beat forecasts in July

* Yuan firms as Beijing signals intent to stabilize decline

* Carlsberg, Hargreaves rise after results (Updates to close)

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares had their best day inalmost two months on Thursday as upbeat trade data from Chinaand a steadying of its currency helped to calm some fears ofrecession and a further escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose for a secondday, closing 1.7% higher, swept up in a global rally after daysof turmoil sparked by an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensionslast week.

All major indexes in Europe were up more than 1%, although afall in stocks trading ex-dividend kept a lid on gains inLondon's FTSE .FTSE .

Data showed July exports in China rose at their fastestsince March, while a fall in imports was not as bad as aforecast, soothing worries that the protracted and escalatingtrade war will tip the world into recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

Trade-sensitive tech .SX8P and basic resources .SXPP indexes led the gains, with no sector in the red.

The materials sector closed 2.5% higher, ending an11-session losing streak during which it lost almost 16%.

The yuan recovered some ground against the dollar, althoughChina's central bank set its official midpoint below the sevenyuan to the dollar threshold for the first time since the globalfinancial crisis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2540N3CNY/

"Today's fixing is a message the People's Bank of China hasno definitive line in the sand but are only allowing the yuan toweaken on their terms and at a reasonable pace to mitigatepossible outflows," wrote Stephen Innes, managing partner at VMMarkets.

"So the fear of rapid depreciation is fading."

But as Sept 1 nears - the day 10% tariffs on $300 billion ofChinese imports are to take effect, traders remain cautious onthe possibility that the PBoC could continue to nudge the fixlower, especially if there is no reversal in Washington's tariffposition, Innes says.

The central bank had let the yuan slide to its lowest inmore than a decade earlier this week, raising fears it would useits currency as the new front in its trade dispute with theUnited States.

These uncertainties have pushed investors into bonds andgold and prompted central bankers around the world to get aheadof the storm clouds by easing monetary policy.

On the earnings front, Zurich Insurance GroupZURN.S surged nearly 4% after the insurer said it was set to beat its2019 financial targets. This sent the Swiss main index .SSMI 2.3% higher in its strongest day in more than seven months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2540O1

But sportswear firm AdidasADSGn.DE slumped 2.2% afterdisappointing second-quarter sales.

Danish brewer CarlsbergCARLb.CO rose 11.3% to topEurope's main index after it raised profit expectations for2019. British fund supermarket Hargreaves LansdownHRGV.L wasalso up by 11.8% after a forecast-beating rise in full-yearassets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2541XA (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh, Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathewin Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham/SaumyadebChakrabarty/Jane Merriman)