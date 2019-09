Reuters





BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China'sMinistry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported a new case of African swine fever on a farm in the northwestern region of Ningxia on Tuesday.

The farm, in a district of Yinchuan city, had 226 pigs and 13 had already died of the disease, it said.

China, the world's top pork producer, has seen its hog herd shrink by a third since the uncurable disease arrived in the country more than a year ago.