China Renaissance hires former CIC private equity head Wang Ou

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China Renaissance Holdings Ltd said it has hired Wang Ou, former private-equity investment head of sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC), as its strategy consultant.

Wang, also a former official at China's securities regulator, will concurrently serve as a board director of China Renaissance's onshore securities joint venture - Huajing Securities, the investment bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The move comes days after China Renaissance, one of the major players in the country's buoyant technology sector, announced the final close of it latest yuan-denominated fund of over 6.5 billion yuan ($923 million).

Prior to joining CIC in 2015, Wang spent 13 years at the China Securities Regulatory Commission in several roles, including deputy head of innovative business supervision.

($1 = 7.0429 Chinese yuan)