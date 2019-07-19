Quantcast

China relaxes capital replenishment rules for non-listed banks

By Reuters

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator said Friday that it has relaxed rules to help country's non-listed banks replenish capital.

The regulator will allow most city commercial banks and rural commercial banks that meet regulatory requirements to issue preferred shares to replenish tier-1 capital, according to a statement by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

