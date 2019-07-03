Quantcast

China recommends top security level for ships in Malacca Strait

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China'sMinistry of Transport has raisedits security recommendation for Chinese vessels in the Malacca Strait, a major potential bottleneck for global oil, to the highest level, according to a notice dated July 2 sent to shipping companies.

The level for Chinese vessels passing through and going to the strait was raised to "3" as of 10 p.m. on July 2 (1400 GMT), according to the notice, whose authenticity was confirmed by an official at the ministry.

It said shipping firms "should immediate raise security levels for relevant vessels and take security measures accordingly" but gave no details of any heightened threats.

It is a major trade route, described by the U.S. Energy Information Administration as the shortest sea route between crude oil suppliers in the Middle East and Africa, and markets in Asia.

China's is the world's biggest importer of crude oil, while Singapore, close to the strait, is a major oil refining hub.

The ministry official declined to specify the reasons for the new security level, saying only that the decision was the result of comprehensive research taking into account "all factors".





This article appears in: Stocks , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar