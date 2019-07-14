Quantcast

China Q2 GDP grows 6.2% y/y, in line with expectations

By Reuters

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China's economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter from a year earlier, the weakest pace in at least 27 years, as demand at home and abroad faltered amid an escalating trade war with the United States.

Monday's official growth data marked a further loss of momentum for the economy from the first quarter's 6.4 percent, raising expectations that Beijing needs to announce more support measures to boost consumption and investment and restore business confidence.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast gross domestic product (GDP) in the April-June quarter rose 6.2%.





