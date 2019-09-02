China probes reports of illegal swine fever vaccines

Shutterstock photo





BEIJING, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China is investigating reports that farmers are using experimental vaccines illegally against African swine fever in a bid to prevent the deadly hog disease, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday.

Market talk that pilot vaccines, as well as home-made or smuggled products, are being used against swine fever is getting a lot of attention from pig producers, the ministry said in a statement online.

It has ordered local governments to step up checks and crack down on illegal vaccines, it added.

The uncurable disease kills almost all pigs infected but no country has yet been able to develop and approve an effective vaccine against it.

China'sHarbin Veterinary Research Institute said in May it had found two vaccine candidates and was planning to start pilot trials.

But the ministry said its most advanced product was still only in pilot tests, and that it had not yet approved clinical trials. Any product claiming to be a viable vaccine was therefore illegal, it added.

It warned that using any unapproved live vaccines could cause "unpredictable biosecurity risks", including spreading the disease further, or even introducing a new strain from abroad.

It urged farmers to continue to focus on prevention measures, and not rely on a vaccine, particularly an illegal one.

The agriculture department of Guangdong province said in a post on its official WeChat account on Aug. 12 that smuggled vaccines from Spain and Vietnam had recently appeared in the market, as well as 'home-made' vaccines.

It did not give further details. Vietnamese authorities said in July they had recently had success in vaccine research.