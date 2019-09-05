China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ( SNP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.492 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -56.93% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.47, the dividend yield is 10.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNP was $59.47, representing a -41.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.48 and a 3.95% increase over the 52 week low of $57.21.

SNP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). SNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.42. Zacks Investment Research reports SNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.14%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.