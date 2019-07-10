China PBOC, trading platform signal floor for interbank rates

Reuters





SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - China's interbank trading platform has introduced trading alerts to prevent money market rates from falling below specific thresholds, three sources with direct knowledge said on Wednesday, following a recent plunge in interbank rates.

The move came a day after the People's Bank of China said lending and borrowing rates in short-term markets should not fall below the rate it offers on excess cash that banks park with the central bank "under normal circumstances".

That rate is currently 0.72%.

Traders said the National Interbank Funding Center (NIFC), also known as the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, would alert traders if they put in bids or offers outside a daily trading band of 70 basis points around the weighted average repo rate. Further details of how the band would operate were not immediately available.

The overnight bond repurchase rate was substantially higher on Wednesday, trading around 1.77% at 0200 GMT.

This week, the PBOC suspended some traders at Ping An Bank and China Merchants Bank for a year for involvement in "abnormal" trades.

The two lenders were involved in overnight bond repo trades in the interbank market that put the price at 0.09% on July 2. In a series of posts Tuesday evening on its official Weibo social media account, the PBOC attributed the extremely low price to "misoperation" by traders.

The overnight repo rate fell below 1% between June 24 and July 5, the PBOC said on Weibo, hitting a low of 0.8431% on July 4.

"It was a relatively low level, but remained higher than the interest rate on excess reserves of 0.72%," the PBOC said. It added that the excess reserves interest rate is one of its policy rates.