China Orient Asset Management sets guidance for financial bonds

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (IFR) - China Orient Asset Management, one of China's big four asset management companies, has set initial guidance for Rmb10bn (US$1.42bn) dual-tranche financial bonds, according to a public filing.

A Rmb5bn three-year is set at 3.1%-4.1%, while a Rmb5bn 10-year is set at 3.9%-4.9%.

Bookbuilding starts tomorrow and the settlement date is on Friday.

Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, ICBC, Bank of Communications, Postal Savings Bank of China, China Merchants Bank, Industrial Bank, Citic Securities, China Securities, CICC and Guotai Junan Securities are joint underwriters.

Proceeds will be used to conduct debt-to-equity swaps and disposals of non-performing assets.

China Chengxin has assigned a AAA rating to both the issuer and the bonds.