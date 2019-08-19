Quantcast

China Orient Asset Management sets guidance for financial bonds

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (IFR) - China Orient Asset Management, one of China's big four asset management companies, has set initial guidance for Rmb10bn (US$1.42bn) dual-tranche financial bonds, according to a public filing.

A Rmb5bn three-year is set at 3.1%-4.1%, while a Rmb5bn 10-year is set at 3.9%-4.9%.

Bookbuilding starts tomorrow and the settlement date is on Friday.

Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, ICBC, Bank of Communications, Postal Savings Bank of China, China Merchants Bank, Industrial Bank, Citic Securities, China Securities, CICC and Guotai Junan Securities are joint underwriters.

Proceeds will be used to conduct debt-to-equity swaps and disposals of non-performing assets.

China Chengxin has assigned a AAA rating to both the issuer and the bonds.





This article appears in: Stocks , Banking and Loans , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar