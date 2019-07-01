Quantcast

China Mengniu to exit dairy products making unit for $586 mln cash

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said late on Monday it would sell its 51% stake in dairy products making unit Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co Ltd for 4.01 billion yuan ($585.51 million) cash to strengthen its financial position.

The dairy group will sell the stake to Shijiazhuang Penghai Venture Capital Fund and corporate management firm Shijiazhuang Junqian Enterprises Management Corp Ltd as it focuses on its core businesses and expansion of premium dairy products.

China Mengniu, which expects to gain 3.43 billion yuan before taxation from the disposal, said the deal would strengthen its balance sheet and overall financial position, and proceeds would be used for general working capital and to facilitate future investment opportunities.

($1 = 6.8487 Chinese yuan)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar