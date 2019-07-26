Reuters

China may give big asset management firms nod for M&As of smaller banks



SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator is considering allowing big asset management firms to engage in mergers and acquisitions of high-risk small and medium-sized Chinese banks, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

China's four biggest asset management companies are China Huarong Asset Management Co , China Orient Asset Management Co, China Cinda Asset Management Co and China Great Wall Asset Management Co.

A rare government takeover of a little-known Baoshang Bank in May has revived concerns about the true health of hundreds of small lenders in the country as a slowing economy and souring loans test their capital buffers and drain their reserves.

"The regulator wants us to be prepared," the source added.

The M&A and restructuring of smaller banks is being studied in one of the four largest AMCs, but hasn't been implemented yet, the second source said.

China's big state lenders first established the four asset managers in the late 1990s to help them deal with mounting non-performing loans.