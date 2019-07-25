Quantcast

China may give big asset management firms nod for M&As of smaller banks

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator is considering allowing big asset management firms to engage in mergers and acquisitions of high-risk small and medium-sized Chinese banks, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

China's four biggest asset management companies are China Huarong Asset Management Co , China Orient Asset Management Co, China Cinda Asset Management Co and China Great Wall Asset Management Co.

