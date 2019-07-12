China June trade surplus with U.S. rises to $29.92 bln

Reuters





BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States, a major source of friction with its biggest trading partner, rose to $29.92 billion in June from $26.9 billion in May, customs data showed on Friday.

The persistently strong surplus is one of the main issues in the year-long trade war between the two economic giants, which is increasingly weighing on businesses on both sides of the Pacific and dragging on the global economy.

