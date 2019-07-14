China June crude oil throughput hits record on new plants

Reuters





SINGAPORE/BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China's crude oil throughput rose to a record level in June, up 7.7% from a year earlier, following the start-up of two large new refineries, official data showed on Monday.

Crude processing volumes last month reached 53.7 million tonnes, or about 13.07 million barrels per day (bpd), beating the previous record in April of 12.68 mln bpd, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The hefty processing rates were supported by supply from two major new refineries after private firm Hengli Petrochemical ramped up its 400,000-bpd refinery in Dalian to full capacity in late May and Zhejiang Petrochemical began trial runs at a similar-sized east coast refinery.

First-half crude output rose 0.8% on a year ago to 95.39 million tonnes. The tepid growth highlighted the geological challenges -- mature fields and lack of new discoveries -- faced by state oil majors trying to boost domestic oil output.

Natural gas production rose 13.1 percent in June from a year ago to 13.9 billion cubic meters (bcm).

Output for the first half grew 10.3 percent on year to 86.4 bcm.

(tonne=7.3 barrels for crude oil conversion)