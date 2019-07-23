Quantcast

China, Hong Kong stocks little changed; STAR Market still big attraction

By Reuters

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks barely moved on Tuesday, as the newly launched Nasdaq-style STAR Market continued to attract attention.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.1%, to 3,777.38at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%, to 2,888.93.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.1%, to 28,402.16, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.3%, to 10,806.64.

** Data from the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed most institutional investors sold their shares on Monday, while retail investors bought.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.08% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.18%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8831 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.8817.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Huitong Energy Co Ltd , up 10.05%, followed by Ningbo Tianlong Electronics Co Ltd , gaining 10.03% and Xinjiang Xuefeng Sci-Tech Group Co Ltd , up by 10.02%.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd down 10.13%, followed by Seazen Holdings Co Ltd losing 8.62% and Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co Ltd down by 8.51%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 15.76%, while China's H-share index is up 6.4%. Shanghai stocks have declined 3.09% this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Hengan International Group Company Ltd , up 5.51%, followed by ANTA Sports Products Ltd , gaining 3.4% and PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd , up by 3.39%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd , which has fallen 2.33%, China Vanke Co Ltd , which has lost 2.3% and China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd , down by 1.7%.

** About 7.18 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 37.3% of the market's 30-day moving average of 19.26 billion shares a day. The volume traded was 18.07 billion as of the last full trading day.

** As of 04:19 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.27% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

