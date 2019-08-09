China, Hong Kong stocks fall after soft factory price data

Reuters





SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks reversed earlier gains to fall on Friday, after data showed China's producer prices fell for the first time in three years in July, while a selloff in high-profile tech firms also dampened already fragile sentiment.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 3,646.51 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.4% to 2,784.09 points. CSI300 is down 2.7% and the Shanghai Composite lost 2.9% this week.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to 26,073.57 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 10,036.00 points.

** "Weak demand has started to impact expectations on the production side," Zou Qiang, analyst at Everbright Pramerica Fund Management said in a note.

** Zou expects the price contraction to worsen in the coming months due to stricter curbs on the property sector, as regulators try to rein in debt risks.

** In late morning trade, some leading China-listed firms, including the country's No.2 telecom equipment maker ZTE , tumbled amid worries over a U.S. ban.

** That pushed the index tracking major telecoms index on the mainland lower by 2%.

** The U.S. agency responsible for government contracts on Wednesday released an interim rule for a ban on federal purchases of telecommunications equipment from five Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE.

** Around the region, MSCI'sAsia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.23%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.54%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0514 per U.S. dollar, 0.08% weaker than the previous close of 7.0455.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Ningbo United Group Co Ltd , up 10.07%, followed by Chengtun Mining Group Co Ltd , gaining 10.06% and Autobio Diagnostics Co Ltd , up by 10%.

** The biggest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Guangdong Hotata Technology Group Co Ltd , down 10.02%, followed by Anzheng Fashion Group Co Ltd , losing 9.97% and Angel Yeast Co Ltd , down by 9.95%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were China Mobile Ltd , up 3.89%, followed by China Telecom Corp Ltd , gaining 1.48% and Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd , up by 1.2%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Tower Corp Ltd , down 2.04%, China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd , fell 1.9% and CITIC Ltd , lost 1.8%.

** As of 04:18 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.92% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

China stock market graphics suite